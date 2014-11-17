Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
TORONTO, Nov 17 Canada's main stock index reached its highest in nearly seven weeks on Monday as gains in shares of gold miners and pipeline company TransCanada Corp helped offset concerns about Japan falling into a recession. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 39.40 points, or 0.27 percent, at 14,882.50. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
WASHINGTON, March 18 Patients who received Abbott Laboratories' novel dissolving vascular stent had a significantly higher rate of serious adverse heart events than those treated with the company's widely used Xience drug-coated metal stent two years after implantation, according to data presented on Saturday.