BRIEF-Sterling Construction awarded $22 mln bridge project in Stockton, California
TORONTO, Nov 20 Canada's benchmark stock index rose to its highest in eight weeks on Thursday as stronger commodity prices helped boost shares of gold miners and energy producers. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 95.03 points, or 0.63 percent, at 15,075.18. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak)
* VolitionRX Ltd announces the formation of Volition America Inc
March 20 Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc , which sells gift and other payment cards, said on Monday it would add two new independent directors, following an agreement with activist investor Jana Partners LLC.