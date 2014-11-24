TORONTO, Nov 24 Canada's main stock index dropped on Monday as a decline in the price of oil hit shares of energy producers and weakness in the bullion price weighed on the gold mining sector. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 95.72 points, or 0.63 percent, at 15,015.41. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Editing by G Crosse)