TORONTO Dec 1 Canada's main stock index declined on Monday as sluggish economic data raised concerns about the global economic recovery and shares of energy producers sold off despite a rebound in oil prices from five-year lows.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 119.38 points, or 0.81 percent, at 14,625.32. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak)