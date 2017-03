TORONTO Dec 5 Canada's main stock index barely eked out a positive reading on Friday, but gave up 1.8 percent on the week, as heavyweight bank and energy stocks weighed amid disappointing earnings and a stubbornly bearish crude oil market.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 3.75 points, or 0.03 percent, at 14,473.70. It ended last week at 14,744.75. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)