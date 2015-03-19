TORONTO, March 19 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, reversing the previous session's gain, as investors digested comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve and shares of energy producers dropped with oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 88.31 points, or 0.59 percent, at 14,873.93. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)