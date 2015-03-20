BRIEF-DXC Technology announces expanded alliance with Amazon Web Services
* DXC Technology announces expanded alliance with Amazon Web Services
TORONTO, March 20 Canada's main stock index climbed on Friday as shares of oil producers and miners rose with commodity prices, helping the index record a weekly gain.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 68.48 points, or 0.46 percent, at 14,942.41. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)
* DXC Technology announces expanded alliance with Amazon Web Services
* International game technology - unit signs 7-year contract with Lotterie-Treuhandgesellschaft mbH Thüringen in Germany to modernize its central system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Allergan reports topline Phase II data supporting advancement of Botox® (onabotulinumtoxina) for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD)