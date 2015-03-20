TORONTO, March 20 Canada's main stock index climbed on Friday as shares of oil producers and miners rose with commodity prices, helping the index record a weekly gain.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 68.48 points, or 0.46 percent, at 14,942.41. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)