BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson says Janssen Holding to acquire all publicly held shares of Actelion for $280 per share
* Johnson & Johnson publishes interim result for Actelion tender offer and declares the tender offer successful
TORONTO, March 23 Canada's main stock index posted a small gain on Monday, helped by strength in the natural resource sectors as they benefited from higher commodity prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 14.80 points, or 0.1 percent, at 14,957.21. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak, editing by G Crosse)
BANGKOK, March 31 Thailand will auction petroleum concessions for Erawan and Bongkot gas fields in December, the country's energy minister said on Friday.