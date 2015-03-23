TORONTO, March 23 Canada's main stock index posted a small gain on Monday, helped by strength in the natural resource sectors as they benefited from higher commodity prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 14.80 points, or 0.1 percent, at 14,957.21. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak, editing by G Crosse)