TORONTO, April 2 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as shares of energy producers held on to their gains despite falling oil prices and most other major sectors received a boost from positive U.S. economic data.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 84.07 points, or 0.56 percent, at 15,026.62. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)