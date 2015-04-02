Earnings, deal talk drive European share rebound, DAX stands out
* EDP gains on plan to buy out renewables subsidiary (Adds details, closing prices)
TORONTO, April 2 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as shares of energy producers held on to their gains despite falling oil prices and most other major sectors received a boost from positive U.S. economic data.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 84.07 points, or 0.56 percent, at 15,026.62. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* EDP gains on plan to buy out renewables subsidiary (Adds details, closing prices)
WASHINGTON, March 28 A U.S. bank regulator has flunked Wells Fargo on a national scorecard for community lending, the lender said on Tuesday as it tries to repair its reputation after a phony-accounts scandal.