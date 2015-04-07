BRIEF-Triumph to supply composite rudder components for Airbus A350 XWB in deal with HHACMC
* Triumph to supply composite rudder components for Airbus A350 XWB in deal with HHACMC
TORONTO, April 7 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Tuesday as major banking and energy issues gained, while gold miners slipped on a pullback in the price of bullion.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 88.19 points, or 0.58 percent, at 15,188.84. Eight of the index's 10 main sectors were up. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Triumph to supply composite rudder components for Airbus A350 XWB in deal with HHACMC
SANTIAGO, March 31 Chile's state copper company Codelco posted a drop in annual copper production on Friday as ore grades declined at its key deposits, but cost cuts helped it swing to a profit for 2016.