TORONTO, April 7 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Tuesday as major banking and energy issues gained, while gold miners slipped on a pullback in the price of bullion.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 88.19 points, or 0.58 percent, at 15,188.84. Eight of the index's 10 main sectors were up. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)