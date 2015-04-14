Nigeria's crude oil exports to rise in May - loading plans

LONDON, March 28 Nigeria's crude oil exports are set to rise to 1.66 million barrels per day (bpd) in May, according to a loading programme compiled by Reuters on Tuesday. The programme for the month is up from April's revised loadings and also puts Nigeria just above Angola's planned exports of 1.61 million bpd in May. While Nigeria had consistently been Africa's largest oil exporter, its loadings have fallen below those of Angola several times over the past year as it d