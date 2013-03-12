BRIEF-Inspira Financial says Edward Brann appointed CEO
* Inspira Financial appoints Edward Brann as chief executive officer; Mike Olson as chief financial officer
TORONTO, March 12 Canada's main stock index closed higher after hitting a 19-month high on Tuesday as strong gains made by gold shares, buoyed by the highest bullion price in nearly two weeks, helped offset worries about the European economy and weakness in financials. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 20.09 points, or 0.16 percent, at 12,878.58. It earlier reached 12,904.71, its highest since August 2011.
* Gamestop Corp says board of directors approved a 2.7% increase of its regular annual cash dividend from $1.48 to $1.52 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wells Fargo announces executive compensation actions to promote accountability