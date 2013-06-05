TORONTO, June 5 Canada's main stock index recorded one of its steepest one-day percentage falls of the year on Wednesday, with every major sector trading in the red, as U.S. economic growth concerns resurfaced after a sluggish private payrolls report. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 150.32 points, or 1.19 percent, at 12,443.65.