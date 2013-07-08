METALS-London copper edges up as demand view brightens
* Strike continues at Noranda zinc processing plant in Canada
TORONTO, July 8 Canada's main stock index rose to its highest in more than two weeks on Monday after strong U.S. jobs data on Friday and optimism about the upcoming earnings season drove gains across most major sectors. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 73.96 points, or 0.61 percent, at 12,208.87. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
* Strike continues at Noranda zinc processing plant in Canada
TOKYO, March 2 Japan's Nikkei share average hit a 14-month high on Thursday after Wall Street soared and the dollar gained on rising expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates in March.
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.