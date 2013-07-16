TORONTO, July 16 Canada's main stock index slipped on Tuesday as a slump in shares of Potash Corp, following disappointing results from rival fertilizer company Mosaic Co, offset gains in gold-mining stocks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 11.46 points, or 0.09 percent, at 12,516.89. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.