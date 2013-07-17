BRIEF-Ford Motor Co tests large-scale one-piece auto parts
* Ford motor - exploring how large-scale one-piece auto parts, like spoilers, could be printed for prototyping and future production vehicles
TORONTO, July 17 Canada's main stock index climbed on Wednesday to its highest in 1-1/2 months after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank's plans for its monetary stimulus program were not set in stone. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 51.88 points, or 0.41 percent, at 12,568.77. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
