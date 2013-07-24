BRIEF-Northview Apartment REIT reports Q4 results
* Reports Q4 and 2016 financial results, progress on leverage reduction, successful execution of value creation initiatives and non-core asset sales
TORONTO, July 24 Canada's main stock index closed lower on Wednesday, hurt by disappointing results from Cenovus Energy Inc and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd as well as a fall in shares of gold miners. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed 73.08 points, or 0.57 percent, lower at 12,672.30. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
* Reports Q4 and 2016 financial results, progress on leverage reduction, successful execution of value creation initiatives and non-core asset sales
* Cit reaches agreement to sell stake in tc-cit aviation joint ventures
* Total Energy Services Inc. Announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. On the tsx