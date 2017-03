TORONTO, July 26 Canada's main stock index hit a one-week low on Friday, with weak oil prices fueling a decline in shares of energy producers and an upcoming Federal Reserve meeting reviving worries about the U.S. central bank's stimulus program. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 21.24 points, or 0.17 percent, at 12,647.90. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.