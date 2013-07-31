TORONTO, July 31 Canada's main stock index slipped on Wednesday to its lowest closing level in two weeks, dragged by declines in materials and financials, as the market digested a statement from the Federal Reserve that the U.S. central bank will continue its bond buying. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 95.11 points, or 0.76 percent, at 12,486.64. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.