BRIEF-Editas Medicine Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $350 million
* Editas medicine inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $350 million - sec filing
TORONTO, Aug 2 Canada's main stock index closed little changed on Friday as disappointment following a weaker U.S. jobs report was offset by gains in the financial sector. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 9.29 points, or 0.07 percent, at 12,603.25. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were lower.
* Seacor holdings inc- seacor marine holdings entered into amendment no. 1 to convertible senior note purchase agreement dated november 30, 2015
* Siteone landscape supply names w. Roy dunbar to its board of directors