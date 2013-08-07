GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks firm ahead of U.S. jobs, dollar hits 7-week high vs yen
* Crude bounces from multi-month lows but glut concerns persist
TORONTO, Aug 7 Canada's main stock index declined on Wednesday to a near four-week low as fresh concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve might soon begin dialing down its monetary stimulus program weighed on shares of financial and energy companies. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 56.59 points, or 0.45 percent, at 12,412.73. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.
TOKYO, March 10 Japan's Nikkei share average closed at its highest since December 2015 on Friday as exporters benefitted from the dollar hitting a six-week high against the yen, while investors waited for a U.S. jobs report that could pave the way for a rate hike as early as next week.
March 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 22.3 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: A judge on Thursday ordered legal representatives of thousands of shareholders suing Royal Bank of Scotland over a 12 billion pound ($15 billion) cash call to prove they have insurance to meet the hefty risks of a trial. * BP: Motorists will be able to fill up their gas tanks at about 1,500 new BP service stations the oil m