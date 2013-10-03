TORONTO, Oct 3 Canada's main stock index slipped on Thursday to its lowest in nearly three weeks as negative sentiment following an extended U.S. government shutdown helped offset upbeat economic data from China. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 103.88 points, or 0.81 percent, at 12,735.12. All of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.