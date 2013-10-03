RPT-UK union says Ford confirms plan to axe 1,100 jobs in Wales
LONDON, March 1 British trade union GMB said on Wednesday that company bosses from Ford had confirmed plans to cut 1,100 jobs at its engine plant in Wales.
TORONTO, Oct 3 Canada's main stock index slipped on Thursday to its lowest in nearly three weeks as negative sentiment following an extended U.S. government shutdown helped offset upbeat economic data from China. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 103.88 points, or 0.81 percent, at 12,735.12. All of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.
* Dow hits 21K for first time, dollar index hits seven-week high
TORONTO, March 1 Noranda Income Fund said on Wednesday that management had restarted production at its zinc processing plant in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec and was ramping up output as a strike that started Feb. 12 continues.