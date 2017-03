TORONTO, Oct 16 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Wednesday, tracking larger gains in U.S. stock indices as political leaders there said they had reached a deal to fund the federal government and avoid a debt default. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 25.75 points, or 0.2 percent, at 12,957.21. The main U.S. indices gained more than 1 percent each.