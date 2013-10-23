TORONTO, Oct 23 Canada's main stock index ended slightly lower on Wednesday, as strong gains for the country's two main railways failed to overcome sharp declines in heavyweight mining, energy and financial stocks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 4.74 points, or 0.04 percent, at 13,243.32. It had risen in the previous six sessions and is at a two-year peak.