UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
TORONTO, Oct 23 Canada's main stock index ended slightly lower on Wednesday, as strong gains for the country's two main railways failed to overcome sharp declines in heavyweight mining, energy and financial stocks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 4.74 points, or 0.04 percent, at 13,243.32. It had risen in the previous six sessions and is at a two-year peak.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.