BRIEF-Amgen says Perrigo CFO to join company late April
* Says Perrigo CFO Judy Brown to join company late April to head global business services and finance
TORONTO, Oct 29 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Tuesday, as gains in financial stocks and some resource issues offset a slip in gold miners. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended up 68.77 points, or 0.51 percent, at 13,440.61.
* Perrigo Company Plc - company expects to reduce its global workforce by approximately 750 employees
* Slate Office REIT- may purchase for cancellation up to maximum of 3.9 million units over 12-month period from March 2, 2017 to March 1, 2018