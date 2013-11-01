TORONTO, Nov 1 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Friday, closing out a declining week weighed down by a poor reception for a massive stock offering from Barrick Gold Corp, whose shares fell 7.7 percent. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 23.80 points, or 0.18 percent, at 13,337.46. The index was down 0.47 percent on the week, ending three straight weeks of solid gains.