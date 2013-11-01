Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
TORONTO, Nov 1 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Friday, closing out a declining week weighed down by a poor reception for a massive stock offering from Barrick Gold Corp, whose shares fell 7.7 percent. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 23.80 points, or 0.18 percent, at 13,337.46. The index was down 0.47 percent on the week, ending three straight weeks of solid gains.
PARIS, March 4 Drugmakers Sanofi and Regeneron said on Saturday results from a one-year test of their Dupixent product aimed at adults with eczema or moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) had been positive.
NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. President Donald Trump disputed Arnold Schwarzenegger's announcement about quitting as host of the reality show "The Celebrity Apprentice," saying on Saturday that Schwarzenegger was leaving involuntarily after drawing few viewers.