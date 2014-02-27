TORONTO, Feb 27 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, boosted by advances in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce after the companies reported quarterly results. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 26.16 points, or 0.18 percent, at 14,214.74. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.