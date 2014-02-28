TORONTO, Feb 28 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Friday as economic growth in Canada and the United States helped drive gains in the energy sector, while gold-mining shares were dragged down by a weaker gold price. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 5.15 points, or 0.04 percent, at 14,209.59. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.