Sears raises doubts about ability to continue as going concern
March 21 Beleaguered retailer Sears Holdings Corp on Tuesday warned about its ability to continue as a going concern.
* 3.73% series a senior notes due April 15,2023, 3.88% series B senior notes due April 15,2025 were deemed to be amended,restated
* Historical operating results indicate substantial doubt exists related to the company's ability to continue as a going concern- SEC filing