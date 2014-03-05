TORONTO, March 5 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Wednesday, with advances in bank shares offset by weakness in energy shares, as the market remained focused on the situation in Ukraine and digested sluggish economic data from the United States. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 14.31 points, or 0.10 percent, at 14,304.17. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.