TORONTO, March 24 Canada's main stock index dropped on Monday after disappointing economic data from China weighed on sentiment and a slump in the price of bullion hit gold-mining shares. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 57.21 points, or 0.40 percent, at 14,278.55. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chris Reese)