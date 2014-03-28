BRIEF-Senator Minerals increases private placement to $1.8 mln
* Senator Minerals increases private placement to $1.8 million
TORONTO, March 28 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as positive U.S. economic data and hopes of a Chinese government stimulus helped drive up shares of natural resource companies. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 81.88 points, or 0.58 percent, at 14,260.72. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 Major cinema chains in Muslim-majority Malaysia have postponed the release of Walt Disney's "Beauty and the Beast", cleared by censors after a "gay moment" was cut, due to "unforeseen circumstances".
LONDON, March 14 European shares fell on Tuesday on uncertainty ahead of elections in the Netherlands and a U.S. interest rate decision later in the week.