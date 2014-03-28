TORONTO, March 28 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as positive U.S. economic data and hopes of a Chinese government stimulus helped drive up shares of natural resource companies. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 81.88 points, or 0.58 percent, at 14,260.72. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)