TORONTO, April 3 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, weighed down by sluggish U.S. economic data and a drop in gold-mining shares after the bullion price declined. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 56.90 points, or 0.39 percent, at 14,402.21. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)