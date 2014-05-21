BRIEF-Party City announces the acquisition of 18 franchise stores in the Carolinas
* Party city announces the acquisition of 18 franchise stores in the Carolinas
TORONTO, May 21 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday after comments from the Federal Reserve reassured investors of the central bank's commitment to support the U.S. economy and helped drive gains across all major sectors. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 124.67 points, or 0.86 percent, at 14,649.86. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Party city announces the acquisition of 18 franchise stores in the Carolinas
* Alkermes Plc says initiates phase 3 gastrointestinal tolerability study of ALKS 8700 for treatment of multiple sclerosis
* Spectrum Brands launches offering to reprice all of its U.S. Dollar term loans under its credit agreement