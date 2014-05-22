TORONTO, May 22 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday as shares of Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto Dominion Bank gained after the country's two biggest banks reported quarterly results. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 28.78 points, or 0.20 percent, at 14,678.64 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)