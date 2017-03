Teens suing U.S. over climate change ask for Exxon's 'Wayne Tracker' emails

NEW YORK, March 20 Lawyers for a group of teenagers suing the U.S. government in a climate change case have asked the government and the oil industry's leading trade group to turn over emails sent and received by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson using an alias address while he was running Exxon Mobil.