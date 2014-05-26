BRIEF-Ithaca Energy says directors' circular issued-recommended takeover by Delek
* Will mail shareholders directors' circular in respect of previously announced cash takeover offer by Delek Group Ltd
TORONTO, May 26 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Monday as gains in financial shares were offset by weakness in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc , and volumes were weak with the U.S. market closed for the Memorial Day holiday. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 7.59 points, or 0.05 percent, at 14,715.69. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)
* Music, books and electrical goods retailer FNAC and music streaming site Deezer announce strategic alliance
* UK parliament passes Brexit bill as Scotland demands referendum