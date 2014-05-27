TORONTO, May 27 Canada's main stock index closed lower on Tuesday after weakness in the prices of gold and oil weighed on shares of natural resource producers. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 57.67 points, or 0.39 percent, at 14,658.02. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)