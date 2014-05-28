TORONTO, May 28 Canada's main stock index dropped on Wednesday, weighed down by weakness in Valeant Pharmaceuticals after the drugmaker raised its takeover offer for Allergan Inc and by a slide in gold-mining shares as the bullion price fell. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 47.06 points, or 0.32 percent, at 14,610.96. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)