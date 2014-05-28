BRIEF-Smart REIt announces redemption of 3.385% series J senior unsecured debentures
TORONTO, May 28 Canada's main stock index dropped on Wednesday, weighed down by weakness in Valeant Pharmaceuticals after the drugmaker raised its takeover offer for Allergan Inc and by a slide in gold-mining shares as the bullion price fell. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 47.06 points, or 0.32 percent, at 14,610.96. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)
NEW YORK/BOSTON, March 14 A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern United States on Tuesday, grounding thousands of flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.
SAO PAULO, March 14 Real estate activity in the greater São Paulo area, Brazil's largest market, should rebound this year as interest rates fall and the government pushes through key economic reforms, a construction industry group said on Tuesday.