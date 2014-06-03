BRIEF-Kalytera Therapeutics appoints Pini Ben-Elazar to board
* Kalytera Therapeutics appoints Pini Ben-Elazar to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, June 3 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, driven by gains in the share prices of energy producers and financial companies, as positive economic data from China boosted sentiment. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 53.93 points, or 0.37 percent, at 14,734.69. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)
* First dedicated outcome trials of Empagliflozin in chronic heart failure initiated
* Myokardia appoints Kim Popovits and Wendy Yarno to board of directors