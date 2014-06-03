TORONTO, June 3 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, driven by gains in the share prices of energy producers and financial companies, as positive economic data from China boosted sentiment. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 53.93 points, or 0.37 percent, at 14,734.69. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)