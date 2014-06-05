BRIEF-Pacific Exploration Q4 revenue $270 mln vs $652 mln
* Pacific announces fourth quarter & year end 2016 results and updates its 2016 year-end reserves
TORONTO, June 5 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Thursday as energy and bank shares declined after the European Central Bank moved to cut interest rates to record lows, offsetting a jump in shares of gold-mining companies. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 3.39 points, or 0.02 percent, at 14,800.18. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
SAO PAULO, March 15 Brazilian mall operator BR Malls Participações on Wednesday reported an annual 464 percent fall in net income to a negative 147.6 million reais in the fourth quarter as an economic downturn weighed on results.
BRASILIA, March 15 Brazil's federal audit court TCU on Wednesday allowed state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA to proceed with its divestment program, but required the company to restart the process except for two projects.