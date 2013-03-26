BRIEF-22Nd Century Group q4 revenue rose 13.8 pct to $3.34 mln
* 22Nd Century Group files 2016 annual report and announces conference call to provide business update
TORONTO, March 26 Canada's main stock index advanced on Tuesday, led by the energy and financial sectors, as economic data from the United States buoyed investor sentiment. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 25.67 points, or 0.20 percent, at 12,706.38. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
* Chemtrade logistics income - Canadian Competition Bureau issued no-action letter under competition act in respect of acquisition of Canexus Corp
SAO PAULO, March 8 Brazil's largest banks are increasingly demanding that companies put themselves up for sale as a condition to cut loan principal amounts, providing a jolt to an otherwise weak M&A climate in Latin America's largest economy.