TORONTO, March 27 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Wednesday, with declines in bank stocks partly offset by a jump in gold miners, as weak economic data from the euro zone and worries about the Cyprus bailout were a drag on investor sentiment. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 6.80 points, or 0.05 percent, at 12,699.58. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.