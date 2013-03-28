UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
TORONTO, March 28 Canada's main stock index advanced in a late surge on Thursday, led by strength in financial and industrial shares, on relief that banks in Cyprus opened to relative calm following a bailout deal and showed no signs of a bank run. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 50.25 points, or 0.40 percent, at 12,749.90. The index recorded a 2.5 percent rise in the first quarter.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.