TORONTO, April 4 Canada's main stock index slumped to its lowest in more than three months on Thursday, led by declines in energy and financial shares, as weak U.S. jobless claims numbers revived concerns about the recovery in the world's biggest economy. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 59.07 points, or 0.48 percent, at 12,363.05. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.