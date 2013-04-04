BRIEF-Equinix prices $1.9 bln stock offering and $1.25 bln of senior notes
* Equinix announces pricing of public offerings of $1.9 billion of common stock and $1.25 billion of senior notes
TORONTO, April 4 Canada's main stock index slumped to its lowest in more than three months on Thursday, led by declines in energy and financial shares, as weak U.S. jobless claims numbers revived concerns about the recovery in the world's biggest economy. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 59.07 points, or 0.48 percent, at 12,363.05. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.
HANOI, March 9 Coca-Cola Co is planning to invest an additional $285 million in Vietnam, state media reported, quoting the company's general director for the country.
March 8 U.S. mobile phone customers of AT&T were unable to dial the 911 emergency number on Wednesday evening, according to alerts from public safety agencies across the country.