TORONTO, April 9 Canada's main stock index recorded its biggest one-day percentage jump in more than four months on Tuesday as positive economic data from China fueled hopes for a global economic recovery and drove gains in the material and energy sectors. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 139.49 points, or 1.13 percent, at 12,484.05. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.