TORONTO, April 17 Canada's main stock index fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday in a broad selloff, with resource stocks showing the biggest declines, due to mounting worries about global economic growth and weak U.S. earnings reports. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 172.76 points, or 1.43 percent, at 11,947.16. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.