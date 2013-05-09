BRIEF-H&R Block qtrly consolidated loss per share $0.50
* H&R Block reports market share gains in first half of tax season; announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results
TORONTO, May 9 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday as weakness in financial and gold stocks overshadowed a jump in Canadian Tire Corp after the retailer unveiled plans for a real estate investment trust. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 41.15 points, or 0.33 percent, at 12,543.90. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
* H&R Block reports market share gains in first half of tax season; announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results
* Company seeks to sell a minority interest in medallion bank
* Gladstone Land Corp - company intends to use net proceeds from this offering to repay existing indebtedness, fund future property acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: