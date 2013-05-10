TORONTO, May 10 Canada's main stock index pushed higher on Friday, capping off a third straight week of gains, as surging shares of manufacturers Magna International and Bombardier Inc helped offset weakness in gold miners. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended the session up 45.19 points, or 0.36 percent, at 12,589.09. For the week, the index climbed 1.2 percent.