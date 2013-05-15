UPDATE 4-Global oil prices broadly flat, in tight range
* Highest U.S. oil rigs since Oct. 2015 (Adds comment, updates prices, changes dateline)
TORONTO, May 15 Canada's main stock index stumbled to a one-week low on Wednesday after weak data from Europe and the United States raised concerns about the global economic recovery. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 103.40 points, or 0.82 percent, at 12,473.65. All of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.
* Highest U.S. oil rigs since Oct. 2015 (Adds comment, updates prices, changes dateline)
* Jupai Holdings Limited announces changes to senior management team and board of directors
* For the three months ended December 31, 2016, AFAD was $0.10 per unit